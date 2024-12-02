Europe-based payment services provider Worldline has released new capabilities to link AI agents to its global payment ecosystem and further advance agentic commerce.

The move is set to make payments agent-ready while also allowing merchants to experiment with AI-enabled workflows and commerce experiences. The launch comes as agentic commerce is accelerating at a rapid pace, changing how consumers discover, decide, and buy products and services online.

However, the downside linked to the evolution of agentic commerce is securely integrating AI with complex payment systems in an optimal manner.

Worldline’s agentic commerce focus

Worldline’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers on the Global Collect platform focus on addressing this issue by serving as a secure bridge and translation layer between LLMs and the company’s APIs. It allows AI agents to initiate payment actions through natural language. When it comes to merchants, the MCP server facilitates development avenues and agent-initiated actions, including payment creation, refunds, status checks, and payment captures. Additionally, it supports AI-powered shopping by enabling agents to share secure payment links, all while keeping security and compliance at the core of operations.

Furthermore, ConnectAI, the second capability rolled out by Worldline, is a dedicated hub on its Documentation Suite for developers and merchants to explore, build, test, and prepare for agentic commerce. ConnectAI includes tools, documentation, and guidance for emerging agentic payment protocols.

Worldline has been centring its efforts on actively optimising agentic commerce by working across the broader ecosystem of networks, tech companies, AI platforms, and partners, laying the foundation for secure and scalable agent-initiated payments. The company has provided active support for emerging standards such as Google’s Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) and Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), while focusing on European regulatory requirements.

Sharing more about the latest move, Stijn Gasthuys, Head of Global Commerce at Worldline, mentioned that Worldline’s investment in agentic commerce positions the company to capture an expanding global market for AI-enabled transactions, facilitating secure infrastructure that allows merchants and developers to innovate more confidently.

Adding to this, Gertjan Dewaele, VP of Product & Technology at Worldline, stated that, in addition to powering the next generation of agentic commerce, offering optimal access to the company’s payment capabilities for AI agents will simplify internal operations and further enhance capabilities.