Worldline and SnapSwap ink partnership for mobile money messenger application

Gloneta combines a mobile messenger (chat) with instant cross-currency transactions via the revolutionary Blockchain-technology. By developing new technologies and sharing expertise in fraud management, Worldline will provide secure card payments services to the new app Gloneta.

Gloneta is a mobile application with a combination of fun social networking, a mobile messenger and instant free money transfers. Moreover, same currency transactions are free of charge and foreign currency transactions are offered at very competitive rates. Gloneta implements Blockchain-technology to allow instant money transfers without a bank at zero or very low cost.

To send money end users can charge their wallet in the app by transferring money from their bank to their own Gloneta IBAN account. The new partnership between SnapSwap and Worldline will soon allow them to safely link their credit card to Gloneta too.

Gloneta is available on iOS and Android in all EU-countries from the beginning of August 2016 and will support Euro, British Pound and US Dollar. Future currencies and new functionalities will follow soon.

Worldline offers payments and transactional services for B2B2C industries. Worldline activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline employs more than 7,300 people worldwide and generated 1.22 billion euros revenues in 2015. Worldline is an Atos company.

SnapSwap is a fintech startup company licensed by the CSSF (the financial sector regulator in Luxembourg) to offer payment services built on cryptographic technologies, cryptocurrencies, and internet protocols such as blockchain and open ledger consensus. SnapSwap develops Gloneta, a mobile app that offers social interaction via mobile messaging and instant cross currency cross border payments.