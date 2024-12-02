Worldline and Auriga partner to deliver an integrated Multivendor ATM Software solution

Worldline Pay Front Office is an open switching and authorisation platform, delivering performance across a range of payment channels. WWS ATM is a Multivendor ATM software platform that supports the introduction of banking services at ATM and Kiosk devices whilst also delivering reductions in operational and technology costs.



By combining Worldline and Auriga products, Worldline is able to offer self-service experiences to Worldline’s global customer base. This experience meets demand, given that multi-vendor ATM management and Monitoring has been estimated to have high growth potential by business analyst Retail Banking Research.



Furthermore, the availability of multi-vendor software turns these devices into an optimum alternative allowing bank managers to upgrade customer experience of their fleet without replacing their ATMs. For Worldline, this partnership consolidates its presence on the ATM software market.

