Worldline, Alpha Card sign new American Express merchant agreement

Alpha Card Merchant Services is a subsidiary of Alpha Card, a joint venture company between American Express and BNP Paribas Fortis and the licensee of the American Express brand in Belgium and Luxembourg.



Via the partnership, Worldline will act as an agent in acquiring merchants onto the American Express network in Belgium. Worldline is now able to offer payment product service to its existing and future merchants by offering the international schemes inclusive of American Express. It also enables American Express cardmembers to use their cards at even more merchant locations across Belgium.

Worldline activities are organised around three areas: merchant services and terminals, mobility and e-transactional services, financial processing services and software licensing. Worldline employs more than 7,200 people worldwide and generated EUR 1.12 billion revenues (pro forma) in 2013. Worldline is an Atos company.

Alpha Card was established in 1998 and is a joint venture between American Express and BNP Paribas Fortis. Alpha Card has license to issue American Express-branded cards and acquire merchants on the American Express network in Belgium and Luxembourg.