World Web Technologies integrates between WebRezPro, BluePay

BluePays credit card payment gateway provides merchants with a solution for accepting payments online and via swipe terminals. The two-way interface between BluePay and WebRezPro eases the credit card payment and authorisation process for lodging operators by facilitating management of payment processing entirely through WebRezPro, eliminating the need to manually duplicate data across systems.

With BluePay integration, when payment information is entered into the WebRezPro booking engine, either by swiping the guests credit card or typing data into the payment form, WebRezPro sends a payment request to the gateway via a TLS-secured connection. BluePay then responds to WebRezPro with confirmation of payment approval. With the addition of BluePay, WebRezPro now connects to seven major payment gateways.