World: retail sales to increase by 16.5% in 2015

In 2014, online retail sales hit GBP 44.97 billion (USD 68 billion), according to research conducted by the Center for Retail Research for RetailMeNot, bizreport.com reports.

Online sales in Europe are predicted to grow by 18.4%, the U.S. 13.8% and Canada 13.2%. The U.K. leads the way in average online spending, with shoppers predicted to shell out GBP 1.174 (USD 1.773) in 2015, a 9.6% increase on 2014.

In Europe, that average spend is forecast to rise 11.1% to GBP 820 (USD 1.238) and in the US it is expected a rise of 7.4% to GBP 1.120 (USD1.691).