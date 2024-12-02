World: more than 50% consumers are open to online groceries

Majority of global respondents (61%) reported that going to the grocery store is an enjoyable and engaging experience, whereas 57% think grocery shopping in a retail store is a fun day out for the family, according to Global E-commerce and the New Retail Survey issued by market research company Nielsen, enterpriseinnovation.net reports. Clicks do lead to bricks and this is an important take-away for retailers and manufacturers who must engage the consumer early on the path to purchase.

There are many touch-points along this path, which include finding the store, making shopping lists, checking prices, researching products, sharing reviews and manufacturer and retailer content on social media and finally purchasing. Retailers have a lot of room to grow when it comes to in-store digital enablement options, such as mobile coupons, lists and shopping apps, and in-store Wi-Fi availability. Use of online or mobile coupons (18%) and mobile shopping lists (15%) are the most cited forms of in-store digital engagement in use today among global respondents, with about two-thirds willing to use them in the future (65% and 64%, respectively).

Downloading a retailer/loyalty program app on a mobile phone to receive information or offers is used by 14% global respondents, and 63% say they’re willing to use one when it is available. About one-in-10 global respondents say they log in to store Wi-Fi to receive information or offers (12%), use in-store computers to view extended product ranges (11%) or scan QR codes to access more information (11%). Roughly two-thirds, however, are willing to use these options in the future (66%, 68% and 65%), respectively.

Among the online respondents, use of in-store digital enablement options is highest in Asia-Pacific and Africa/Middle East. These regions also exceed the global average for willingness to use in-store options when they become available. Mobile coupon usage is highest in North America (26%). European respondents have the lowest claimed usage levels for in-store digital engagement, but more than half (average 55%) say they are willing to try the options in the future.

The survey polled 30,000 online respondents in 60 countries to understand how digital technology will shape the retail landscape of the future.