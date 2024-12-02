World First, OANDA expand international payments service to new countries

With World First’s online payments platform, OANDA clients can now make international money transfers. The agreement allows private individuals to make transfers for services such as: repatriating income, paying for international school fees, making property investments or sending money to family overseas.

OANDA has revealed plans to continue to expand its international money transfer service into additional markets later in 2014.

World First is an international payments provider with offices in the US, UK, Australia and Singapore.

OANDA is a global provider of foreign exchange trading services and a provider of currency exchange information. The company’s online trading platform, dubbed fxTrade, enables a number of services to the marketplace, including settlement on trades and interest calculated by the second. Currently, the company’s OANDA Rate data provides rates for corporations, auditing firms, and global banks.