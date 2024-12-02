World: ecommerce market up by nearly 14 percent CAGR between 2014 - 2018

Increasing internet penetration is one of the key factors contributing to this market’s growth, according to the `Global E-commerce Market 2014-2018` report issued by the market research company TechNavio, whatech.com reports.

The report covers North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Middle East. Still, the increasing risk of online frauds and associated costs could challenge the growth of this market.

