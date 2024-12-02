World: B2B online sales to grow to USD 6.7 trillion in 2020

US B2B online sales will reach USD 1.9 trillion whereas, in China, it will reach USD 2.1 trillion, according to research and advisory firm Frost & Sullivan, internetretailer.com reports. Additionally, global B2B e-sales will account for 27% of total B2B sales of USD 25 trillion in 2020.

