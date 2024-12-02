WoraPay, Lloyds Bank pilot new order ahead solution

WoraPay has teamed up with Gather & Gather, a catering business that runs the food and beverage counters at all of the Lloyds Group’s offices to run the pilot trial. The proposition allows customers to buy food and drink and pay in advance at a retailer with their mobiles. Then their order is ready at their place of work when they arrive.

After a few months since the project’s initiation, WoraPay estimates that the Group’s colleagues have already saved more than 1,400 hours that they would have otherwise spent standing in a queue for their coffee, according to ibsintelligence.com.

The pilot started following an event hosted by LBG and attended by WoraPay. From an initial pilot at the Chiswell Street London office, the pilot extended to its other London sites, as well as to offices in Halifax and Bristol.

WoraPay is now in discussions with Gather & Gather about the possible roll-out of the service across the entire LBG estate, as well as with other external catering companies to launch the service, ibsintelligence.com continues.