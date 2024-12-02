WoraPay launches remote mobile payment platform in the UK

The solution enables consumers to order and pay at participating merchants using their mobile phone. Once the payment is made, they receive an SMS informing them that their order is ready, allowing them to avoid queues.

WoraPay platform integrates with existing mobile wallets – mobile apps that connect users` mobile phones with their money and allow them to make payments with the phone. WioPay (debit and credit card payments) and SpectroCoin (Bitcoin payments) mobile wallets will be available during the launch. Other mobile wallets, including banking apps, are currently being integrated to the platform to launch later.

WoraPay is a mobile payment network which allow merchants to select any connected mobile wallet and pay remotely at over 400+ locations.