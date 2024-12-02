WoraPay integrates Masterpass to improve order-ahead customer experience

Masterpass, which stores all payment information, including card details from Mastercard and other payment networks in one place, will allow mobile wallet WioPay users to buy food and drink with a one-click process.

The partnership was established through the Startupbootcamp FinTech programme, where WoraPay was mentored by Mastercard employees. Lloyds Banking Group staff are among the first to use the service following the partnership established also through the Startupbootcamp FinTech programme.

WoraPay customers who store their payment details on Masterpass can use the service at 340,000 other retailers across the world. WoraPay’s mobile order, shop and pay service is being used by caterers serving other financial institutions, as well as high street brands, who will also have the possibility to use Masterpass.