WooCommerce plugin enables merchants to accept payments via FAC on WordPress website

WordPress is a website and blogging platform and WooCommerce is the principal ecommerce extension for WordPress -- now powering 30% of all online stores, according to Webgold Designs. The WooCommerce First Atlantic Commerce Payment Gateway extension allows store owners to accept payments on their WordPress websites and have their earnings routed into their online merchant account via FAC’s payment gateway.

The First Atlantic Commerce Payment Gateway Extension for WooCommerce is now available direct from Webgold Designs. Designed for WooCommerce v 2.2 or higher, verified and tested by First Atlantic Commerce, the extension offers merchants access to PCI Compliant Gateway, Real-time Processing (pending merchant account approval with acquiring bank), 3D Secure (bank dependent), Fraud platform, Kount, Credit Card Tokenization and Recurring Payments.

