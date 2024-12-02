Wolters Kluwer Financial Services acquires Financial Tools

Under the agreement, Wolters Kluwer Financial Services will allow the US community and regional banks and credit unions to manage financial performance with straight through processing across their commercial loan origination, servicing and regulatory reporting processes.

More than 600 US banks and credit unions utilise Financial Tools’ CASH Suite. These solutions enable institutions to automate and streamline tasks like business development, financial analysis, risk management and pricing, credit communications and approvals, covenant compliance tracking, portfolio management, stress testing and in-depth reporting.

Wolters Kluwer Financial Services provides more than 15000 customers worldwide with risk management, compliance, finance and audit solutions that help them manage data to support critical decisions.