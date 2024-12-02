wnDirect releases click-and-collect service globally

wnCollect will allow online retailers to sell to consumers overseas and offer them the chance to pick up their purchases at a designated collection point when they cannot be at home to receive a parcel, postandparcel.info reports. It also offers retailers a returns process for unwanted items to be shipped back.

wnDirect has the IT infrastructure and partnerships in place to allow click-and-collect services around the world and the service would make use of self-service parcel locker terminals which are currently springing up in various countries around the globe.

The service would be accessed through a retailer’s own website with wnDirect managing the API integration on a country-by-country basis, and with tax payments and duty handled as part of the service. The company also offers localised language, customer support and full tracking for shipments. Chloe Harris, head of innovation at wnDirect, said online shoppers used to being able to shop anywhere at any time are now expecting the same level of flexibility from their delivery options.

In 2014, online retail industry body IMRG predicted that the 161 million orders shipped from UK retailer websites overseas would reach 384 million by 2017. With failed deliveries costing UK retailers around three quarters of a billion each year according to IMRG, click-and-collect has become an increasingly popular delivery channel. The company said it had a turnover of around GBP 49 million in 2013.