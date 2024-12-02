Wix.com teams up with Yandex.Money for online payment system

Under the agreement, Wix.com is to provide Russian users its website development technology, supported by Yandex.Money’s online payment solutions.

Wix.com is a cloud-based web development platform with over 42 million registered users worldwide, as of December 31, 2013. Wix enables all its users to create an online presence themselves and manage additional aspects of their business, beyond website creation, all from the Wix Cloud.

Yandex.Money is an electronic payment service in Russia offering methods of paying online. The platform handles over 150,000 customer payments for goods and services daily. During 2013, Yandex.Money saw a 17% increase in payments for website building and hosting services among its users.

In February 2014, Digital River, a global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions, has signed an agreement to provide online payment services for Wix.com.