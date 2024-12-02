Wix.com selects Digital River online payment solutions

Wix.com provides cloud-based technology so that users can develop their own websites and manage more details of their business from an integrated medium. The company has over 42 million users in 190 countries. Wix.com services are designed for small business owners, entrepreneurs, creative professionals and individuals as the company`s CEO Lior Shemesh indicates.

Through Digital River World Payments, Digital River offers online merchants more than 180 international and local payment options, and over 170 transaction and display currencies. In 2013, the company processed more than USD 30 billion in online transactions. Digital River has offices in US, Asia, Europe and South America.

In recent news, global payment services provider Payoneer has entered into an agreement with ecommerce services provider Digital River for worldwide ecommerce growth.

