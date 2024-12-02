Wirepas, m2ocity partnership for Smart City IoT applications

Wirepas Connectivity is a de-centralized network communications protocol. The devices decide the best actions by themselves locally, hence no central network management is needed. The local decision-making ensures that the devices always operate in a similar way, independent of the network size or the device location within the network.

The Wirepas-enabled network can be operated with batteries for over 15 years. The decentralized and self-healing operation of the network allows customers to have the best availability without the need for complex infrastructure such as high-point antennas or repeaters.

The Internet of Things requires very low-cost, large-scale networks that allow millions of devices to be connected. De-centralized networks, in which each node relays data for the network, fit the bill perfectly. Wirepas can develop proprietary connectivity protocol per the application requirements, and the partnership with m2ocity is a suitable example for this case, Wirepas CEO Teppo Hemiä summarizes.

m2ocity rolls out and operates M2M (Machine-to-Machine) infrastructures in France. As such, m2ocitys telecom network is the central point to a sustainable development of the smart city. Today, over 2 million objects are connected to the m2ocity telecom network in over 3,000 French cities. m2ocity was founded by Veolia in 2011.