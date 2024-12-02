Wirecards boon. payments app sees a 55% increase in transaction volume

boon. is a payments app designed and launched by Wirecard in several European markets, including the UK, Germany, France and Italy. The application offers a virtual credit card service that works on iOS devices. Users can add a credit card, select a PIN and start making payments with their NFC-enabled Apple phones or devices.

The application does not provide the user’s credit card details, which adds an extra layer of security. Boon. has been successful since launch. Wriecard reports that the average shopping basket value per user has increased by 140% Europe-wide since the launch of boon in Germany.

The boon app’s monthly transaction volume also continues to increase across Europe. Since the launch of boon in France and Switzerland in January and February, 2017 an increase in the total transaction volume of about 55% was recorded across Europe.

So far, boon has, above all, been used at McDonald’s, Lidl and Aldi across Europe.

