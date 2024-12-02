Wirecard unit to become Visa member in Singapore

This move is a continuation of Wirecard`s partnership with Visa in Asia Pacific to enable easier access to prepaid card issuing for parties across the ecosystem, following the acquisition of Visa Processing Services (VPS) in 2015.

Both Visa and Wirecard will develop new payment solutions, especially in the fintech area. Wirecard, through this partnership, will be using its Principal Membership to bring a suite of its own products to the market, including virtual B2B payment cards, multi-currency travel and mobile payment solutions. Wirecard will also provide services to Program Managers, who want to manage their prepaid programmes by themselves, and other players on the market with white label and cobranded solutions.

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As an independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions.

