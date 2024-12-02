Wirecard, Travelex launch Supercard for UK travellers

Travelex introduced Supercard on a pilot basis in 2015 to help solve traveller spending woes. Within this cooperation, Wirecard acts as the technical service provider and takes over the whole acquiring processes as well as the risk management. In addition, Wirecard Card Solutions, a Wirecard Group company, is the issuer of the Supercard.

Supercard connects all existing credit and debit cards in one card solution which will be chip and pin protected. There are no application, registration, administration or usage fees for spending overseas. Customers link their credit or debit card via an app to their Supercard - with almost instant updates through the app, travellers can keep track of how much they spend and approximately how much they save.

The application process does involve any credit checks. Plus, they still benefit from any card reward points they usually earn. With Supercard, travellers get the MasterCard wholesale exchange rate. This means Travelex do not add any additional fees or charges when the card is used for spending in other countries. Supercard is accepted wherever MasterCard cards are accepted. The app is available for iOS and Android phone devices.

