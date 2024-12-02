Wirecard to upgrade Orange Cash for Spanish users

After the launch of Orange Cash Jeune in France, the app feature is now available in Spain. The new feature enables the use of mobile payment for teenagers up to the age of 18, under their parent’s supervision.

The payments service provider is responsible for processing all technical and financial processes related to the payment app and the added feature, this including the development of the app and the web interface for parents. Furthermore, the issuing and payment processing of the digital prepaid card is powered by Wirecard Card Solutions.

Orange Cash combines contactless mobile payments with real-time loyalty and couponing deals from participating retailers through Wirecard’s Card-Linked Offers platform.

