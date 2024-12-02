Wirecard to offer solution for taxi booking app taxi.eu

The app is designed by fms/Austrosoft, a taxi fleet management system manufacturer. The booking portal has more than 65,000 connected vehicles in over 100 European locations. The collaboration with Wirecard allows taxi.eu passengers to order a taxi online and make convenient cashless payments via their smartphone from inside the vehicle. Wirecard then forwards the payment from the passenger directly to the respective taxi office.

Wirecard has developed the customised end-to-end digital solution, which is now available across Europe at all participating taxi offices. All online payments are securely and directly processed. In addition, Wirecard also facilitates relevant regional payment options, for example iDEAL in the Netherlands.

