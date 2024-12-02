Wirecard to offer Apple Pay to customers in Switzerland

The benefit for online merchants is they can now work with Wirecard to enable mobile e-commerce payments quickly and easily by using Wirecard´s payment SDK which offers a seamless user experience. Wirecard is the first qualified payment service provider for Apple Pay in Switzerland.

From now on, Swiss customers will be able to make purchases everywhere – in online shops or at the point of sale (POS) using their bank cards wherever contactless payments are accepted.

Security and privacy is at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

In addition, Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and bene?ts offered by credit and debit cards. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and later, iPhone SE and Apple Watch.

When paying for goods and services within apps, Apple Pay is compatible with iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 4 and iPad Pro.