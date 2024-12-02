Wirecard to make Visa Prepaid Cards available in Singapore

This move is a continuation of Wirecard’s strategic partnership with Visa in Asia Pacific to enable easier access to prepaid card issuing for parties across the ecosystem, following the acquisition of Visa Processing Services (VPS) in 2015.

In addition, Visa and Wirecard are committed to developing new payment solutions, especially in the FinTech area.

More than that, Wirecard will be using its Principal Membership to bring a suite of its own products to the market including virtual B2B payment cards, multi-currency travel, and mobile payment solutions.

In addition to serving its own products, Wirecard will provide end-to-end services to Program Managers, who want to manage their prepaid programs by themselves, and other players on the market with white label and cobranded solutions.