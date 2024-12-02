Wirecard teams up with Visa for prepaid cards

As part of the partnership, Wirecard will acquire certain assets of Visa Processing Service (VPS), and acquire all shares in Visa Processing Services (India) Private Limited for USD 16 million.

Wirecard will support the global demand for prepaid cards with product offerings, including mobile and contactless payment solutions, solutions for the unbanked and cards for the distribution of government benefits. As part of the agreement, Wirecard intends to provide outsourcing services to Visa for the provision of specific prepaid processing services in support of Visa’s clients.

In addition, Wirecard has joined the Visa Issuer Processing Program, designed to match financial institutions with prepaid issuer processors to help support prepaid programs globally.

Wirecard is an international provider of electronic payment and risk management services. Worldwide, the Wirecard Group supports over 12,000 companies from various industry segments in their efforts to automate their payment processes and minimize cases of default.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.