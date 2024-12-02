Wirecard teams up with Hahn Air for e-solution

This payment card for travel agencies is based on Wirecards payment technology and banking licence. HR e-Payment also enables travel agencies to process payments in more than 105 countries via the Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP). A completely new payment option has been developed for the travel agent sector by combining Hahn Airs booking and ticketing platforms with the expertise of Wirecard as a payment specialist.

Hahn Air is a German scheduled airline that has specialised in sales services for other airlines since 1994.

Wirecard is an international provider of electronic payment and risk management services. Worldwide, the Wirecard Group supports over 12,000 companies from various industry segments in their efforts to automate their payment processes and minimize cases of default.

