Wirecard supports TransJakarta Busway for electronic ticket payment system

Passengers of the Busway can pay their ticket using stored-value contactless cards or their NFC-enabled mobile phone. Wirecard provides the payment infrastructure and services, as well as the integration to the participating financial Institutions.

TransJakarta Busway operates Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) known as Busway system. TransJakarta is a public utility board, supervised by the Transportation Agency of Jakarta provincial region.

Currently, TransJakarta accepts stored-value contactless card payments from a number of banks in Indonesia, namely Bank DKI, Bank Mandiri, Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Bank Central Asia, Bank Negara Indonesia and Bank Mega.

In recent news, Sky Deutschland, a subscription TV service in Germany and Austria, has expanded its agreement with Wirecard for its Sky Online service.

