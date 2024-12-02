Wirecard supports sunhill technologies parking payment app

Under the terms of the agreement, smartphone users are set to be able to register their payment details and park their vehicles using the sms&park (on-street parking) and sms&exit 2.0 DF (off-street parking) apps to book and pay for parking.

For nearly a decade, sunhill technologies has been developing cashless payment methods for mobile phones and has been working with a number of mobile technology companies. Up to now, payment has been made by mobile phone bill or prepaid phone; however, the link to the Wirecard Checkout Page now makes cashless payment by app and other payment channels possible.

To use sunhill technologies smartphone apps, users have to download them. Then they have to register the car number plate on the app and choose the parking space or car park. Payment can be made either by the Wirecard in-app payment function using the registered credit card or by SEPA direct debit. Sensitive payment data is entered on the payment page for storage on the PCI-compliant Wirecard tokenisation server. It is also possible to extend parking time via the app.

Wirecard is an international provider of electronic payment and risk management services. Worldwide, the Wirecard Group supports over 12,000 companies from various industry segments in their efforts to automate their payment processes and minimize cases of default.

sunhill technologies is engaged in the development and establishment of mobile phone cashless payment methods in conjunction with a number of German and European mobile technology companies. sunhill technologies specializes in the mobile ticketing and parking by phone sectors.

In recent news, Wirecard has entered a partnership with Amadeus IT Group, a technology partner for the global travel industry.

