Wirecard supports Five by Five with mPOS technology

As part of this strategic partnership, Wirecard is set to support Five by Five with mPOS technology for the new AgentCASH mobile payment system. The white label program from Wirecard for smartphones and tablets with iOS or Android operating systems allows merchants to accept debit and credit card payments, wherever and whenever required. The AgentCASH target group includes small to medium-sized businesses, traders and a range of small service providers.

Wirecard manages the entire mPOS lifecycle for Five by Five, from hardware setup including the mobile card reader, the payment app with acquiring processing through to terminal management. In addition to card payment handling, AgentCASH allows its users to keep an organised system of all their products and services, as well as enabling them to monitor their buyers, customers and business in general through a simple dashboard overview interface.

Five by Five from Croatia invents, creates and provides point-of-sale (POS) software, ecommerce solutions, accounting and business intelligence systems, POS hardware as well as complete card payment solutions. Beyond this, Five by Five is currently developing a credit card processing and authorisation system for banks in 11 countries.

Wirecard is an international provider of electronic payment and risk management services. Worldwide, the Wirecard Group supports over 12,000 companies from various industry segments in their efforts to automate their payment processes and minimize cases of default.

