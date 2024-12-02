Wirecard supports Apple Wallet

The new Apple Wallet will be available with the upcoming update to iOS 9 and will provide support for bonus-, loyalty- and payment cards as well as tickets. Apple unveiled the launch of its mobile wallet, originally known as Apple Passbook, on June 8, 2015 at its developer conference WWDC 2015. In Europe, Apple Wallet will initially be available in the UK.

Wirecard supports the integration of loyalty- and couponing-services built on Wirecard’s card-linked offers platform into Apple Wallet. In particular, companies issuing or accepting payment cards in partnership with Wirecard will benefit from this new service, when linking payment functions to loyalty- or cashback-programs. For such services, Wirecard will not only support payment cards enabled in Apple Wallet but also payment cards in traditional form factors.

Customers of Wirecard for issuing and acceptance of payment cards and card-linked offers, including international banks, retailers and mobile operators, will be able from the integration with Apple Wallet to gain interactive access to iPhone users.

In recent news, Wirecard Group has launched a procurement card solution for China’s business-to-business (B2B) payments market.

