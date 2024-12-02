Wirecard, Staxter launch ecommerce service platform

As an acquirer, the payment service provider will enable the German-based company to accept credit cards and alternative payment methods within the app, enabling common payment types such as Visa, Mastercard and Giropay.

Staxter is an app launching in Germany and UK in October 2017, which offers a digital ecosystem to purchase gift vouchers, coupons and online tickets without service fees.

