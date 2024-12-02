Wirecard, Soldo to launch corporate prepaid card for SMEs

The Soldo corporate expense Mastercard is a general spend reloadable Mastercard product. This solution is part of the fintech’s multi-user spending account for businesses that can now deliver the Mastercard cards advantages to employees, collaborators or company departments. Thus, cardholders get notifications about spending in real time, enabling them to handle, manage and share money. The multi-user spending account for families was launched in 2016 and currently Soldo brings the Corporate Expense prepaid Mastercard to the UK and Italian markets, targeting small to medium sized enterprises (SME).

The WDCS issued prepaid card will be linked to an account, which is operated under Soldo’s own e-money license. Initially, the programme will be rolled out in both GBP and EUR.

