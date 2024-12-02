Wirecard, Snap partner for cashless payments processing

The Wirecard Checkout Seamless solution enables the payment acceptance of online subscriptions via credit card or PayPal. The payment solution is PCI-compliant and offers integrated risk management functions. Sensitive data, such as Sky customers’ credit card details, remains encrypted on the Wirecard tokenisation server. Repeat payments required for subscriptions appear on the system and the payment process can be initiated using a token instead of entering a credit card number.

Snap alllows viewers to watch thousands of TV programmes on demand, anywhere and at any time via the web, iPad, iPhone, iPod touch or Samsung Smart TV. The video-on-demand platform has been available in Germany and Austria since mid-December 2013.

Wirecard is an international provider of electronic payment and risk management services. Worldwide, the Wirecard Group supports over 12,000 companies from various industry segments in their efforts to automate their payment processes and minimize cases of default.

In recent news, Mobile network operator Vodafone has selected Wirecard, as its partner for the launch in Spain of mobile payment service Vodafone SmartPass in partnership with Visa.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.