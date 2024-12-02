Wirecard, Singtel release virtual Visa card in Singapore

Singtel can now process mobile virtual Visa payments with Wirecard as a Bank Identification Number (BIN) sponsor, the mobile wallet allowing customers to shop, pay transport fares and remit money.

Since the launch of the Visa virtual account in July 2017, the mobile wallet’s over 500,000 customers have been using their mobile phones to make payments in over 50,000 PayWave-enabled merchants across Singapore and shop at Singapore-based ecommerce stores.

