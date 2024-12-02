Wirecard rolls out wearable payments developer kit

A dedicated developer portal will provide access to a range of programming interfaces (APIs), tools and simulators, which facilitate the integration of payment functions into various different applications and devices ranging from wristbands and smartwatches to clothes. In future, the Wirecard Developer Portal will be the go-to for developers and manufacturers of wearable devices wishing to incorporate payment functions in their products.

The Wirecard Wearable Payments Developer Kit with comprehensive documentation will soon be available for download and will be opening up the market for the integration of payment services into wearable electronic devices. The solution is based on host card emulation (HCE) technology and enables contactless payment using one-off tokens.

At the DLD15 Conference in January 2015, Wirecard presented its Wirecard Smart Band, a wearable device with contactless payment functions. Wearable devices are gadgets that are worn or attached to the body while being used and have the capability to connect and communicate. The device communicates either directly to the network through inbuilt connectivity capability or through other devices such as a smartphone or tablet.

In recent news, Wirecard Group, with its Singapore subsidiary Trans Infotech, has unveiled that it cooperates with Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Eximbank) in the field of mobile payment via mPOS terminals.

