Wirecard rolls out mobile checkout development platform for retailers

Wirecard’s new retail payments platform enables retailers to integrate into their app open- and closed-loop contactless payments, peer-to-peer gifting, offers and merchant loyalty functionality.

Wirecard’s retail checkout platform integrates with a retailer’s existing loyalty programs and promotions and helps to enhance the in-store experience by providing information on loyalty and discount offers to consumers.

Wirecard’s retail payments development platform enables payments based on QR-code, as well as NFC technology using host card emulation (HCE) and secure elements (SE) on mobile phones and SIM cards. Payment transactions can be processed either via a retailer’s own closed-loop scheme or using open-loop payment networks such as Visa or MasterCard.

European retailers who want to launch a retail payment product accepted by more than a single retailer have the possibility to issue payment instruments via Wirecard Bank, a licensed financial institution.

In recent news, Wirecard has unveiled that it will support Apple Wallet once it launches in Europe in autumn 2015.

