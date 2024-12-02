Wirecard records for 2014 fiscal year

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 37.3%t to EUR 172.9 million (EUR 126.0 million in 2013). Transaction volumes processed through the Wirecard platform grew by 28.5% from EUR 26.7 billion in the previous year to EUR 34.3 billion. Asia contributed EUR 7.4 billion, which represented a share of 21.6% (16.8% in 2013) of the total volume.

The cash flow from operating activities (adjusted) amounted to EUR 144.0 million EUR 107.5 million in 2013) and earnings per share increased to EUR 0.89. The Management Board will propose to this years Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.13 per share is paid to shareholders. In the 2014 fiscal year, the Wirecard Group exceeded its growth targets in its core ecommerce business.

Wirecard offers retailers payment processing based on internet technologies for all sales channels, whether online, mobile or point-of-sale (POS). In 2014, Near Field Communication (NFC) established itself as the technological standard for mobile payment at the POS. The projects that Wirecard had been implementing with telecommunication service providers in a variety of European countries since 2012 were gradually rolled out as soft launches in 2014. Numerous new products, whether mobile wallets, the mPOS solution mobile card reader or mobile payment applications, are already being deployed through its distribution partners in various markets whether in Europe or Asia.

The Management Board of Wirecard AG is optimistic about the companys business performance and expects operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between EUR 210 million and EUR 230 million in 2015. This growth forecast is based on the market growth of online transactions in Europe, the acquisition of new customers, the dynamic development of business in the Asia-Pacific region and Africa, activities in the area of mobile payments, as well as entry into new business areas.