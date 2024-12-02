Wirecard reaches EUR 210.5 mln revenues in Q1 2016

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 34.6% to EUR 62 million (Q1/2015: EUR 46 million), and the EBITDA margin reached 29.5% (Q1/2015: 28.9%).

In the quarter under review, earnings after tax increased by 28% to EUR 36.6 million (Q1/2015: EUR 28.6 million). Earnings per share increased from EUR 0.23 to EUR 0.30. Also, the cash flow from operating activities (adjusted) reached EUR 50.6 million, and the free cash flow conversion (in relation to earnings after taxes) gained 102%.

Transaction volumes processed through the Wirecard platform grew by 35% from EUR 9.5 billion in the previous period to EUR 12.8 billion. The proportion of the overall transaction volume generated outside Europe was 29.7% at EUR 3.8 billion (Q1/2015: EUR 2.3 billion), this corresponding to a growth of 65%.

In the coming quarters, the company expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between EUR 290 million and EUR 310 million for the 2016 fiscal year.

