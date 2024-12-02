Wirecard partners Verifone to expand in Asia Pacific

The five-year alliance brings together the technology portfolio and geographic strengths of both companies through in-country companies like Wirecard’s PT Prima Vista Solusi and locally established Verifone teams, to enable financial institutions, retailers and various industry verticals to benefit from payment solutions.

Though Indonesia is largely a cash-dominated society, the payment cards market is developing significantly with payments card transaction volume increasing by about 124% in 2015 as compared to 2010 according Lafferty Group.

Through their respective subsidiaries in Asia, PT Prima Vista Solusi and VeriFone Systems International, the two companies will collaborate to deliver a complete suite of payment commerce services. Wirecard will provide software platforms for payment acceptance and processing as well as market expertise.