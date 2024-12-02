Wirecard partners Sabre to enhance payments for tourism

As part of this partnership, Sabre will integrate Wirecards payment services in its own payment platform. This platform allows Sabre to process all types of payment transactions from all sectors within the travel industry, including airlines, hotels and rental cars.

More than that, the partners are working together to develop payment innovations for the tourism industry. At the moment, both companies are piloting a scheme called Sabre Mobile Concierge. This scheme allows Sabre to offer airlines a whole host of services such as check-in, excess baggage, on-board sales, upgrades and much more via a mobile device. Thus customers avoid queues at the check-in counter and while waiting to board. Wirecard takes care of the relevant mobile payment with an innovative mPOS solution, in order to directly settle the cost of any services provided.