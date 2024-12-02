Wirecard partners Demandware for ecommerce expansion

The standard interface enables retailers to process selected domestic and international payment methods as well as credit card transactions using the Wirecard Checkout Page.

The Demandware LINK Technology Partner Program provides Demandware clients with commerce technologies and applications. Demandware allows retailers to adopt third party technologies.

Wirecard is an international provider of electronic payment and risk management services. Worldwide, the Wirecard Group supports over 12,000 companies from various industry segments in their efforts to automate their payment processes and minimize cases of default.

In recent news, Wirecard has entered a strategic agreement with sunhill technologies to support its expansion of mobile ticketing services.

