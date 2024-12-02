Wirecard partners Commerzbank to offer joint ecommerce solution

Wirecard enlarges the portfolio of Commerzbank with online payment solutions for ecommerce, as well as risk management. As a result, Wirecard and Commerzbank evolved a new payment method: ‘Purchase on account with pre-financing’. This means that online merchants could be credited with the outstanding amount immediately after a customer completes a ‘purchase on account’, without having to wait until the product has been delivered for the amount to be settled by the customer.

Merchants who already offer ‘purchase on account’ have often been confronted with the problem of having to wait at least 14 days to receive payment. This means that merchants previously had to pre-finance the sale for the duration of this period. In addition, other factors were the payment default risk and costly debtor management systems.

The new payment type can now be integrated into an existing software solution or, alternatively, is offered as a full package service with all other current payment options. The Wirecard Checkout Portal helps with this by conveniently integrating payment types into an online shop.