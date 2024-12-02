Wirecard partners Bank Mega to support Carrefour Indonesia

The two companies will provide Point-of-Sale (POS) solution and integrated payment capability. Customers in all Indonesian Carrefour retail stores can pay contactless with their NFC cards, credit cards or debit cards. The system is chip and PIN ready, and enriched with value-added services such as installment payment and loyalty. Wirecard provides the complete technical infrastructure, which is integrated in the front-end store system at the retail stores, as well as the online payment processing over the Wirecard gateway, whereas Bank Mega is credit card acquirer.

Carrefour Indonesia is a nationwide chain of hypermarket stores under the ownership of PT Trans Retail Indonesia. With almost 100 stores in thirteen provinces, Carrefour Indonesia serves approximately 500,000 customers per day.

Bank Mega, a financial institution in Indonesia, operating 344 branches nationwide, including issuing and acquiring credit card, debit card as well as its stored-value contactless payment card MegaCash.

Wirecard is an international provider of electronic payment and risk management services. Worldwide, the Wirecard Group supports over 12,000 companies from various industry segments in their efforts to automate their payment processes and minimize cases of default.

