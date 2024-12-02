Wirecard offers payment guarantee for credit card payments

The new functionality is mainly targeted at small and medium-sized online merchants for whom payment defaults on the part of their customers can be a financial burden. The company uses a risk management solution based on machine learning and artificial intelligence called Fraud Prevention Suite (FPS).

The solution will initially be available for new merchants using Wirecards proprietary SUPR platform in Germany and will be rolled out across Europe. SUPR is an e-commerce solution that allows merchants to sign up on a platform and integrate the payment guarantee solution as an additional, optional payment package. Afterwards, the solution will also be integrated within the company’s Checkout Portal.

