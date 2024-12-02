Wirecard launches prepaid Visa card mycard2go

Issued by Wirecard Bank, it is the first Visa Simply One combined card, bringing together the functionality of a traditional credit card with that of a V PAY debit card. The solution combines high-level security in the form of PIN entry with global acceptance. In this way, users of the mycard2go prepaid card can make cashless payments at over 24 million Visa acceptance points.

Consumers are able to obtain the mycard2go prepaid visa card at numerous outlets across Germany - including petrol stations and kiosks - where they can also top up the cards with cash.

After purchasing, customers need to activate their mycard2go by SMS or online, which takes just seconds. This allows them not only to make payments at conventional payment terminals and online, but also to benefit from a range of other services.

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As an independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions.