Wirecard launches omnichannel ePOS suite

The AI-powered customer analytics payments solution offers integration for self-learning analyses based on payment data in combination with other data sources. It generates insights into customer segmentation and cohort analyses in order to optimise marketing efficiency. This revolves around the concept of a data supported and real-time view of a retailer’s customer behaviour.

The omnichannel ePOS suite provides insights into customer attrition (known as customer churn) behaviour, helping merchants to identify customers who may potentially shop elsewhere. Morevoer, it provides analyses on anomalies, trends and sentiment, peak detection and time series based on country specific data.

The solution can be used in pre-existing systems without incurring large expenses.

