Wirecard launches digital Fleet Card program for Shell in Indonesia

Fleet Cards can be used for all purchases at Shell petrol stations throughout Indonesia and Wirecard will manage the company’s digigital financial processes on a single platform.

The Shell Fleet Card solution, powered by Wirecard, is intended to assist finance departments, fleet managers and drivers of company vehicles to improve business performance through efficiency in fuel use, time, and resources. Reports and surveillance can be managed, including administrative savings calculations – all combined with real-time monitoring.

