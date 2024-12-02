Wirecard launches Android payments app "boon"

The app is available via the Google Play Store in Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium and is based upon a prepaid MasterCard which is issued by Wirecard Card Solutions.

“boon” enables mobile payments at every NFC-capable point of sale which accepts contactless MasterCard transactions. Selected retailers, petrol stations and restaurants already support contactless payments via smartphone.

In order to make contactless payments within the service, users are required to install the Android app on their smartphone, then register with boon.

In order to offer security, Wirecard has also introduced “boon.protect” which aims to offer security via modern standards and technologies such as PIN request. Risk management tools and the encryption of card data via host card emulation (HCE) technology are additional layers of protection.

In 2016, boon is planned to combine not only payment functions but also loyalty solutions, and a range of personal finance services like micro credits and peer-to-peer (P2P) payments.

